Magnitude 5.6 quake hits the Philippines: USGS
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
TAIPEI Rescuers in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan pulled another person out alive from the wreckage of a collapsed building on Monday, Taiwan television stations said, more than 60 hours after an earthquake hit the island.
The woman was identified as Chen Mei-jih, the aunt of an eight-year-old girl who had been rescued shortly before, the reports said.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Fabian Hamacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
AMSTERDAM The Netherlands will welcome its first giant pandas this week at a zoo fitted out with a pagoda-style enclosure as its new centerpiece, crowning 16 years of hard lobbying by Dutch animal lovers.