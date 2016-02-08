TAIPEI Rescuers in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan pulled another person out alive from the wreckage of a collapsed building on Monday, Taiwan television stations said, more than 60 hours after an earthquake hit the island.

The woman was identified as Chen Mei-jih, the aunt of an eight-year-old girl who had been rescued shortly before, the reports said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Fabian Hamacher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)