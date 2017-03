A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck 216 km (135 miles) north-northwest of the capital of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, struck at 1439 GMT (10.39 a.m. ET). Its epicenter was recorded as 35 km below the seabed.

