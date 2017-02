JERUSALEM Israeli President Shimon Peres spoke by telephone with his Turkish counterpart, Abdullah Gul, on Sunday to offer Israeli aid after an earthquake struck southeast Turkey.

Relations between Israel and Turkey, once close strategic allies, have been frayed by a 2010 Israeli raid on a Gaza-bound flotilla in which nine Turks were killed.

"At this difficult time, Israel is willing to provide any aid required anywhere in Turkey and at any time," Peres told Gul, according to a statement released by his office.

