WASHINGTON Major East Coast airports grounded airline flights on Tuesday following a strong earthquake that shook the region, U.S. transportation officials said.

Airline operations were halted in Washington, Philadelphia and New York, potentially affecting tens of thousands of passengers at some of the nation's busiest airports at the busiest time of day.

Officials inspected runways at each airport for any damage.

One terminal at Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport was evacuated as firefighters investigated a potential gas leak. Other terminals remained open. The air traffic control tower at Reagan National was evacuated, officials said.

(Reporting by John Crawley)