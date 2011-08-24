Evacuated workers seek safety on the median strip in the middle of Washington's New York Avenue in front of the U.S. Treasury Department building (L-Rear) August 23, 2011, following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Washington DC first responders speed through an intersection in Washington following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Court workers try to contact loved ones outside the New York State Supreme Courthouse after evacuating in New York when an earthquake struck the East Coast of the United States, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Civilians and members of the U.S. military are pictured outside the Pentagon following an earthquake along the eastern United States, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Workers evacuate the New York State Supreme Courthouse in New York after an earthquake, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Evacuated office building workers take refuge in a downtown Washington park August 23, 2011, following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the U.S. East Coast. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

A woman is transported by Washington DC first responders in Washington following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Employees of Inter-American Development Bank gather around in the median strip of New York Avenue in Washington following a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the U.S. East Coast August 23, 2011. Pictured (R-L) James Desrosiers, Ines Elisa Clavier, Victoria Marquez Mees, and Ana Nunez Sanchez. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

A spire atop the Washington National Cathedral shows damage following an earthquake along the eastern United States, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A federal court officer instructs court personnel during an evacuation of the Federal Court Building in New York, following an 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the East Coast of the United States, August 23, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Joe Alonso, Chief Mason at Washington's National Cathedral, attempts to piece together the fallen pieces from a stone spire that collapsed during an earthquake, August 24, 2011. A 5.8 magnitude quake rattled the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, sending tremors as far as Canada, damaging well-known buildings in the nation's capital and sending scared office workers into the streets. Washington's National Cathedral, host to state funerals and memorial services for many U.S. presidents, suffered damage with three spires in the central tower breaking off. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Security guards stand at the base of the Washington Monument blocked off by fencing the day after an earthquake shook the east coast and damaged one of the stones at the top of the monument, in Washington August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Molly Riley

The Washington Monument is seen in central Washington, photographed from the damaged main tower of Washington's National Cathedral after an earthquake August 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON The earthquake that shook much of the East Coast cracked one of the stones at the top of the Washington Monument, a National Park Service spokesman said on Wednesday.

The huge obelisk, a prime tourist attraction on the U.S. capital's central Mall, was evacuated soon after the quake was felt around 1:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The crack in one of the stones in the monument's pyramidium -- the pyramid shape at the very top -- was detected during an inspection by helicopter, spokesman Bill Line said.

Structural engineers are expected to make further assessments on Wednesday. The monument remains closed until further notice, Line said.

Public schools in the District of Columbia were closed on Wednesday as officials make safety assessments of the 126 school buildings, city officials said in a statement.

(Reporting by Deborah Zabarenko; Editing by Vicki Allen)