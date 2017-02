HOUSTON Two nuclear reactors in Virginia operated by Dominion Resources' were shut due to an earthquake which was reported near the plant site on Tuesday, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Two reactors at the North Anna Station in Mineral, Virginia, tripped, the NRC said.

The plants lost off-site power, but diesel generators are operating, the spokesman said.

Dominion's two-unit Surry plant in Gravel, Virginia, continues to operate, the NRC said.

(Reporting by Eileen O'Grady)