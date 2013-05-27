An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck off the coast of Yemen early on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred about 135 miles from the Yemeni mainland and 135 miles north of Yemen's Socotra island at a depth of 6 miles in the Arabian Sea, the USGS said.

(Reporting by Bill Trott in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)