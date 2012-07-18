Phillips 66's profit misses on lower refining margins
U.S. independent oil refiner Phillips 66 posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as margins were squeezed by the narrowing gap between prices of U.S. crude and refined products.
SAN FRANCISCO Qualcomm Inc's (QCOM.O) quarterly revenue and earnings missed Wall Street's targets and it pulled back on estimates for mobile device shipments in 2012, wiping 5 percent off its shares.
Commentary:
ED SNYDER, ANALYST, CHARTER EQUITY
"It's a mess, well below expectations on revenue guidance, and chip sales much lower than people expected. It could be a slowdown in demand, it could be a delay in the iPhone 5. It could be 28 nm supply."
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak, Alexei Oreskovic, Noel Randewich and Jim Finkle)
TOKYO Sharp Corp lifted its full-year profit guidance after posting its first quarterly net profit in more than two years as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under new owner Foxconn of Taiwan.
NEW YORK Asset manager Apollo Global Management LLC reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Friday as sturdy financial markets buoyed its buyout investments.