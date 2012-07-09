TAIPEI Taiwan's Quanta Computer Inc (2382.TW), the world's top contract laptop PC maker, said on Monday that unconsolidated June sales totaled T$88.90 billion ($2.97 billion), up 3.4 percent from T$85.95 billion a year earlier.

The figure was also up from the previous month's T$72.71 billion.

The company did not give further details.

($1 = 29.9085 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)