Cisco Systems Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped mainly by strong demand for its security products.
Quanta Services Inc's (PWR.N) quarterly earnings doubled, helped by strong growth at its electric power segment, and the utility contractor forecast a strong first quarter.
For the first quarter, the company expects to earn 19 cents to 21 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 16 cents a share, on revenue of $1.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the October-December quarter, net income rose to $70.8 million, or 32 cents a share, from $34.4 million, or 16 cents a share, last year.
Excluding items, Quanta earned 41 cents a share.
Revenue rose 36 percent to $1.51 billion.
Analysts expected the company to earn 34 cents a share, on revenue of $1.39 billion.
Revenue at the electric power segment, which contributes almost a third to the total revenue, rose 63 percent to $973.4 million.
Quanta Services shares, which have gained 42 percent in value since touching their year-low in August, closed at $21.79 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
