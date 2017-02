Quest Software Inc QSFT.O said a strategic bidder proposed to buy the company for about $2.15 billion in cash, outbidding an earlier offer of nearly $2 billion by a private investment firm.

The current $25.50 per-share offer is at a premium of 7 percent to Quest's Wednesday closing price of $23.86 on the Nasdaq.

In March, private investment firm Insight Venture Partners offered to buy the company for $23 per share.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore)