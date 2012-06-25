Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Quest Software Inc has become the target of a bidding war between Dell Inc and private investment firm Insight Venture Partners as each tries to gain control of the maker of enterprise management software.
March 9 - Quest enters into an agreement with Insight Venture Partners to go private in an all-cash deal worth about $2 billion, or $23 per share. Shares jump 24 percent to close at $24.07.
May 9 - Quest says it received multiple alternative proposals during its go-shop period. Shares closes up 10 percent at $25.17.
May 25 - Reuters reports that Dell is planning to offer between $23 and $26 per share to buy Quest.
June 1 - Negotiations for Dell to acquire Quest breaks down but lower-level representatives from both companies remain in touch, Reuters reports, citing sources. Shares fall 5 percent to close at $23.74.
June 14 - A strategic bidder proposes to buy Quest for about $2.15 billion, or $25.50 a share. Reuters confirms that the strategic bidder is Dell. Shares rise 9 percent to close at $26.06.
June 19 - Insight Venture Partners raises its bid for Quest to $2.17 billion, or $25.75 a share. Shares close flat at $26.52.
June 25 - Dell proposes to buy Quest for about $2.32 billion, or $27.50. Insight to have the right to match rival offers or adjust its own bid. Shares rise nearly 6 percent in morning trade.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore, Nadia Damouni in New York)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.