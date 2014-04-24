Laboratory tests provider Quest Diagnostics Inc's (DGX.N) first-quarter adjusted profit fell short of analysts' expectations, as an unusually harsh U.S. winter deterred people from going to its centers for tests.

Quest reported a first-quarter adjusted profit of 84 cents per share from continuing operations on revenue of $1.75 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 88 cents per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

