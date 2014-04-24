Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
Laboratory tests provider Quest Diagnostics Inc's (DGX.N) first-quarter adjusted profit fell short of analysts' expectations, as an unusually harsh U.S. winter deterred people from going to its centers for tests.
Quest reported a first-quarter adjusted profit of 84 cents per share from continuing operations on revenue of $1.75 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 88 cents per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.