Questar Corp STR.N reported a quarterly profit that beat estimates, helped by higher revenue from its Wexpro and Questar Pipeline units, and the natural gas gathering and distribution company raised its full-year profit outlook.

The company now sees full-year earnings of $1.11-$1.14 per share, up from $1.07-$1.11 per share earlier.

For the third quarter, the company's net income was $36.1 million, or 20 cents a share, compared with $27.7 million, or 15 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose by a percent to $146.7 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected Questar to earn 17 cents a share, on revenue of $151.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating income from Wexpro rose 15 percent and from Questar Pipeline 6 percent.

Questar also increased its 2011 capital investment for Wexpro to about $125 million, up from previous guidance of $108 million.

Shares of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company, closed at $19.31 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)