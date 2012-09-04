Boston Scientific recalls Lotus Valve heart devices
Boston Scientific Corp said on Thursday it was recalling its Lotus range of heart devices, citing reports of problems with the locking mechanism, sending its shares down as much as 7.4 percent.
Questcor Pharmaceuticals Inc said it is now eligible to provide lower Medicaid rebates on its flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Acthar Gel, allowing for improved financial results in the future.
The company said the government informed it that Acthar is now eligible for lower rebates for patients under Medicaid -- the program that funds medical and health-related services for the poor and disabled.
In a filing, Questcor said it estimates the rebate rate to be cut from about 100 percent of the amount it charges its distributor to 23.1 percent, and that the cut could be materially positive to its financial results.
Acthar, the only drug Questcor sells, has been approved to treat a range of disorders including multiple sclerosis, rheumatic disorders, allergies, seizures in babies, a kidney condition called nephrotic syndrome, and eye and respiratory diseases.
Shares of the Anaheim Hills, California-based company, were trading up 10 percent at $47.50 before the bell.
(Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore, Editing by Anthony Kurian)
CVS Health Corp said its pharmacy chain had removed artificial trans fats, which have been linked to rising rates of heart diseases, from its store-branded food products well ahead of a June 2018 federal deadline.
SHANGHAI China has updated list of medicines covered by basic medical insurance schemes, a long-awaited fillip for drugmakers in the world's second-largest drug market where many new drugs have been kept out of patients' reach because of high costs.