Insight Venture Partners raised its offer for Quest Software QSFT.O to $25.75 per share from $23 per share, and added private-equity firm Vector Capital to the buyout group.

The new offer trumps a $25.50 offer made by a "strategic bidder," last week that Reuters reported as Dell Inc DELL.O.

The higher offer values Quest at $2.17 billion. Dell's offer valued at $2.15 billion.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)