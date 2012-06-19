Interpublic Group quarterly revenue rises 3.1 percent
Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.
Insight Venture Partners raised its offer for Quest Software QSFT.O to $25.75 per share from $23 per share, and added private-equity firm Vector Capital to the buyout group.
The new offer trumps a $25.50 offer made by a "strategic bidder," last week that Reuters reported as Dell Inc DELL.O.
The higher offer values Quest at $2.17 billion. Dell's offer valued at $2.15 billion.
SYDNEY Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd , the world's biggest listed stand-alone wine company, posted a record half-year profit as it catered to China's thirst for mid-range product and benefited from a United States purchase.
BRUSSELS ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it was bullish on demand in the United States and Brazil but cautious on China after reporting higher-than-expected core profit for the final quarter of the year.