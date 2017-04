A Facebook logo reflected in the eye of a woman is seen in this picture illustration taken in Skopje November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Social network operator Facebook Inc said it bought QuickFire Networks, a startup that helps view high-quality video with low bandwidth.

QuickFire announced the acquisition on its blog on Thursday.

Facebook and QuickFire did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Facebook's acquisition of the video technology company comes a day after it said in a blog it averaged more than 1 billion video views every day since June 2014.

(Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru)