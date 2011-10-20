BANGALORE Shares of cash-strapped oil and gas company Quicksilver Resources Inc KWK.N rose 9 percent on Thursday, after it said it will spin off some of its assets.

On Wednesday, the gas-focused company said it will create a master limited partnership (MLP) by spinning off a portion of its Barnett shale assets and expects to generate more than $400 million through an IPO of the MLP.

Fort Worth, Texas-based Quicksilver said it has about $940 million in public debt.

Its total debt is about $2 billion, while it has almost no cash and short-term investment, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The MLP will be called Quicksilver Production Partners, with the company holding significant ownership which will reduce over time, chief executive Glenn Darden said on a conference call with analysts on Thursday.

"We do acknowledge the transaction will help the company raise the cash needed to pay off some of its outstanding debt and prepare for future investments in better growth opportunities," Dahlman Rose and Co analyst Nicholas Pope wrote in a note to clients.

Shares of Quicksilver rose 9 percent to $8.87 on Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, before paring some gains to trade up 4 percent at $8.51.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)