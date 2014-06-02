Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Apparel and accessories retailer Quiksilver Inc ZQK.N reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by lower wholesale sales in North America and Europe, sending its shares down 27 percent in extended trading on Monday.
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Quiksilver widened to $46 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30, from $33 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $408.2 million.
(Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.