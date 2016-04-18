SANTIAGO Shares in Chilean company Tech Pack shot up almost 30 percent after it said in a note to regulators on Monday it would sell its flexible bottle operation to Amcor Holding, the world's largest producer of flexible and rigid bottles, in a transaction worth $435 million.

Tech Pack TEC.SN, which participates in the flexible bottle business through its Alusa subsidiary in Chile and its Aluflex branch in Argentina, is owned by Chilean industrial and financial group Quinenco QNN.SN. Quinenco also owns 50 percent of Peru's Peruplast and Colombia's Empaques Flexa.

Santiago-listed shares in Tech Pack were up 28.97 percent at 10:34 local time (0834 EDT).

"The deal that we are concluding symbolizes success in the internationalization undertaken by Alusa's teams," Teck Pack general manager Claudio Inglesi said in a statement.

The agreement is subject to approval by Chile's competitive practices regulator and will require that Quinenco, Tech Pack's parent company, does not participate in the flexible bottle industry for three years.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)