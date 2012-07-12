BRUSSELS Dutch IT company Qurius NV QRIUS.AS could be sold in the next few days, the company said on Thursday, a week after putting itself up for sale having suffered problems at its German division and warning of a first-half loss.

The company has been in talks with a business partner and other companies since putting itself on the market and a spokesman said a deal could be signed soon.

"It can be signed next week, but that has been (the case) for a number of weeks now already," the spokesman said.

Qurius said at the end of June it wanted to join a larger company after forecasting a first-half operating loss, following a problem with a project at one of its large customers in Germany.

The issue led to the resignation of the German division's chief executive, the spokesman said.

Qurius has accelerated buyout discussions it was having with its France-based partner Prodware (ALPRO.PA), which has already bought its Spanish and Belgian operations.

However, it said last week that following the June announcement it had also been approached by other potential purchasers, including international companies and local firms.

"A number of options might be concluded in a week," the spokesman said, referring to the possibility of a deal with Prodware or with one of the other companies.

"But that does not mean that we do expect one next week , on the other side, we are working towards it, of course we want to shed clarity to our clients."

Qurius shares, which were worth more than the equivalent of 8 euros in 1990, were up 4.7 percent at 0.090 euros by 1405 GMT. They have rallied from a year's low of 0.029 set earlier this month.

(Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by David Holmes)