Home Depot's profit beat, $15 billion buyback lift shares to new high
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
Mortgage insurer Radian Inc (RDN.N) posted a profit for the first time this year, as it wrote more new insurance and recorded net gains on investments.
Third-quarter net income fell to $14.3 million, or 11 cents per share, from $183.6 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.
The company wrote $10.6 billion of new mortgage insurance in the third quarter.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Home Depot Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, boosted by a strong housing market in the United States, and set a $15 billion share repurchase program.
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket arm of Wal-Mart, said it had stemmed the pace of sales decline over the last three months, suggesting new CEO Sean Clarke's focus on pricing and product quality is starting to have an impact.
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC's full-year profit slumped 62 percent and fell far short of forecasts on Tuesday as the bank took hefty writedowns from restructuring and flagged near-term brakes on revenue growth.