Mortgage insurer Radian Inc (RDN.N) posted a profit for the first time this year, as it wrote more new insurance and recorded net gains on investments.

Third-quarter net income fell to $14.3 million, or 11 cents per share, from $183.6 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

The company wrote $10.6 billion of new mortgage insurance in the third quarter.

