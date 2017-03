MEXICO CITY Mexican media firm Grupo Radio Centro on Friday said it did not pay the sum it offered for one of two new TV networks recently auctioned under a landmark telecommunications reform.

The failure to pay the 3.1 billion pesos ($204 million) it had offered is likely to push the country's telecoms regulator to hold another auction, a spokeswomen for the watchdog said this week.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Adriana Barrera)