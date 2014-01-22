VIENNA/FRANKFURT Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) kicked off a year of capital raising for European banks on Wednesday with a share sale that could raise as much as 2.9 billion euros ($3.9 billion) to strengthen its balance sheet and repay state aid.

Other banks are expected to raise cash to ensure they have enough capital to comfortably pass so-called stress tests by regulators this year.

The European Central Bank is scrutinizing balance sheets of major euro zone banks before taking over direct supervision of them in November, a move aimed at restoring confidence in a region battling to recover from a debt crisis.

The tests may reveal capital shortages where banks have not set aside enough to cope with bad loans. Accountants PwC PWC.UL said in November that European banks may need to fill a 280 billion euro capital hole in 2014.

A source familiar with Raiffeisen's fundraising said central and eastern Europe's second-biggest lender, was guiding investors towards an issue price between 28 and 29.50 euros a share, a discount of up to 6.4 percent from Tuesday's close.

The stock was up 2.3 percent at 30.60 euros by 1015 GMT.

Vienna-based Raiffeisen is aiming for a 50 percent boost to its share capital through the sale of as many as 97.5 million new shares to investors and existing shareholders.

An accelerated bookbuilding process for institutional investors was due to end later on Wednesday ahead of a rights issue for existing shareholders to run until February 7.

"This should also mark the end of Raiffeisen's 13-month underperformance relative to European banks," Berenberg analyst Eleni Papoula said in a note, raising her recommendation to "hold" from "sell" and her price target to 29 euros from 12.

"We can be more positive if the increased free float and its influence ... trigger a focus on shareholder value, while new investors may be able to get a better valuation during the accelerated book-building."

STUMBLING BLOCK

Unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) has agreed to waive its subscription rights and committed to participate in the bookbuild offer with a 750 million euro order.

RZB, itself owned by regional banks, now has a 78.5 percent stake in RBI and has said it wants to keep a majority holding. A 750 million-euro order could cut its stake to just above 60 percent depending on the final pricing.

RBI is in the midst of a strategic review to focus on six markets - Russia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania and Austria - while saving 450 million euros in costs over the next three years.

Its operations in Ukraine, Hungary and Slovenia are under "special review", although it decided this month not to sell its business in Hungary for the moment.

Erste Group analyst Guenter Hohberger called the capital move liberating for RBI.

"The pressure was on as they were undercapitalised and this weighed on the valuation. This stumbling block will now dissipate," he said.

RBI stock had been trading at around 8 times 12-month forward earnings, but since a January 8 announcement that it was planning a capital increase has moved up to around 10 times, still a discount to rival Erste Group (ERST.VI) on about 13 times, according to StarMine, which weights analyst estimates by their previous forecasting accuracy.

Based on the January 20 share price of 30.50 euros, a full placement would boost RBI's core equity Tier 1 capital ratio under international rules known as Basel III to about 9.9 percent of risk-weighted assets from 6.5 percent at the end of September, it said.

Raiffeisen will use proceeds to redeem 2.5 billion euros in non-voting capital it raised in 2009 to help ride out the financial crisis but which will not count as Core Tier 1 capital after 2017. It will first repay the 1.75 billion euro tranche it got from the state, and the rest by year's end.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Raiffeisen Centrobank RLBKHC.UL and UBS UBSN.VX are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners. Barclays (BARC.L), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Commerzbank (CBKG.DE), ING ING.AS, and Intesa (ISP.MI) are co-leads.

(Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter and Jane Merriman)