VIENNA The supervisory board of Raiffeisen Bank International meets on Friday to select a successor for Chief Executive Herbert Stepic, who resigned last month.

Stepic, 66, has denied wrongdoing in using front companies in the Caribbean and Asia to buy flats in Singapore in 2006 and 2008 but said he decided to quit to avoid a potentially damaging debate over his actions.

Here are some potential candidates to replace him:

- Deputy CEO Karl Sevelda, the 63-year-old head of corporate clients, could take on the job on an interim basis, giving the group time to arrange a generational changing of the guard.

- Walter Rothensteiner, 60, RBI chairman and chief executive of its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB), could be a caretaker CEO until a longer-term successor can be groomed.

- Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell, 53, combines financial expertise with long experience in the bank's key central and eastern European markets.

- Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl, 53, has the same job at RZB.

- Andreas Brandstetter, 43, is head of insurer Uniqa, who may be available once its big share flotation has gone through.

- Klaus Buchleitner, 49, is a top official at Raiffeisen Landesbank Lower Austria-Vienna, RZB's biggest shareholder.

- Heinrich Schaller, 53, is head of the Raiffeisen Landesbank in Upper Austria and former head of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

