TOKYO Japan's Rakuten Inc (4755.T) posted a 20.9 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, slightly better than analysts' estimates, boosted by higher sales at its e-commerce and travel units.

Japan's largest e-commerce company said operating profit for the July-September quarter rose to 28.34 billion yen ($247.90 million), compared to the 29.42 billion yen average estimate by six analysts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Net profit for the quarter was 76 percent higher year-on-year at 19.373 billion yen, the company said.

Shares in Rakuten ended 1.2 percent lower in Tokyo before the results were announced.

