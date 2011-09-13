ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) said it would walk away from its $5.2 billion offer for Ralcorp Holdings Inc RAH.N unless the maker of Post cereal and store-brand foods enters negotiations by September 19.

Ralcorp rejected the ConAgra's $94 per share bid in August and has instead announced a plan to spin off its Post business from the rest of the company. ConAgra first sent a letter of interest to Ralcorp in March.

ConAgra said on Tuesday that Ralcorp's board remains "singularly focused" on separating the business and has refused negotiations. ConAgra sent a presentation to Ralcorp's board of directors, emphasizing the "superior value and certainty" of its takeover proposal.

ConAgra said its offer marks a 44 percent premium to Ralcorp's closing price of $65.31 on March 21, 2011, the day prior to ConAgra Foods's initial letter to Ralcorp's board, and a 32 percent premium to Ralcorp's all-time closing high prior to ConAgra's initial interest.

Ralcorp shares closed Tuesday at $85.14, up 0.2 percent.

Proxy advisory firm ISS, a unit of MSCI Inc, recently slammed Ralcorp for not holding any talks with ConAgra or explaining the reason for its rejection of the offer. "At some point a tight-lipped communications strategy morphs into a shareholder perception of entrenchment," ISS said in a report.

