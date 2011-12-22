Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
Rambus Inc (RMBS.O) said it has signed a patent licensing deal with Broadcom Inc BRCM.O, resolving all previous claims related to its technology.
The company said it will license its patent for integrated circuits used in chips made by Broadcom.
However, Rambus did not disclose any financial details related to the deal, or which patent technology would be part of the agreement.
Rambus shares rose 8 percent after the announcement to $7.92 in extended trading. They have lost almost 60 percent in value since last month after losing a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Hynix Semiconductor Inc (000660.KS).
Irvine, California-based Broadcom is known for its chips used for wireless networking standards including WiFi and cellular data.
Rambus, which has a history of litigating against chip makers for violating its intellectual property rights, had filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission against Broadcom last year.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Friday that bidding in the wireless spectrum auction has ended at $19.6 billion, significantly less than many analysts had initially forecast.
SAN FRANCISCO Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI to help the Detroit automaker reach its goal of producing a self-driving vehicle for commercial ride sharing fleets by 2021, the companies announced on Friday.