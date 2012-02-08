Rambus Inc (RMBS.O) said it signed a patent licensing deal with Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), settling all infringement claims between the two companies.

The company's shares rose 9 percent in pre-market trading following the announcement. They have shed almost 60 percent in value since late last year after losing a $4 billion antitrust lawsuit against Micron Technology Inc (MU.O) and Hynix Semiconductor (000660.KS).

Rambus said it will license its patents for integrated circuits to Nvidia as part of the five year agreement -- settling a long-standing dispute between the two companies.

However, Rambus did not disclose any financial details related to the deal, or which patent technology would be part of the agreement.

Rambus, which has a history of litigating against chip makers for violating its intellectual property rights, had claims pending against Nvidia in its complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

The announcement -- it's second big deal in just over a month -- comes days after an appeals board at the U.S. Patent and Trademark ruled three Rambus' patents that were part of its infringement claim against Nvidia invalid.

