Obese people may get less 'comfort care' at the end of life
(Reuters Health) - - Obese people in the U.S. may not receive the same kind of care at the end of their lives as people who are thin or normal weight, suggests a new study.
MUMBAI Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd shares fell 3.4 percent in pre-open trading on Tuesday after the Indian generic drugmaker pleaded guilty to U.S. felony charges related to drug safety and will pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines.
The settlement is its largest-ever with a generic drugmaker over drug safety, according to the U.S. government.
Trading will open at 11.45pm EDT.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)
Johnson & Johnson said on Friday that a state court jury in Missouri had returned a verdict in its favor in the latest trial to arise out of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's talc-based products can increase the risk of ovarian cancer.
(Reuters Health) – - People using peer-to-peer services like Airbnb, which link potential guests to hosts offering space in their homes, can find plenty of smoking-friendly lodging, according to a recent Canadian study.