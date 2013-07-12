Queen Elizabeth marks St David's day with leek gifts
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES Grammy-winning country music singer Randy Travis is still in critical condition following emergency surgery earlier this week, after suffering a stroke in a Texas hospital, his spokesman said on Friday.
"Mr. Randy Travis has been under heavy sedation since he came out of surgery late Wednesday night, July 10th, and is resting comfortably. He is still in critical condition," Travis' publicist Kirt Webster said in a statement.
Travis, 54, underwent a procedure to relieve pressure on the brain at the Heart Hospital Baylor Plano, located north of Dallas, on Wednesday. He had been admitted to hospital last week for a heart condition caused by a virus.
A six-time Grammy award winner known for hits such as "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "Three Wooden Crosses," Travis has received an outpouring of support from country music stars and his fans.
Webster said Travis' family continued to ask for prayers and support as he recovers.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Walsh)
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.
LONDON A garden made up of 2,100 beautiful handmade daffodils will be springing up overnight in the shadows of St Paul's Cathedral in London to mark the launch of a charity appeal for those living with terminal illness.