Gas-focused explorer and producer Range Resources Inc (RRC.N) posted its fifth consecutive estimate-beating quarterly profit, helped by increased output and raised its full-year production and spending outlook.

Range, one of the first and largest acreage holders in the prolific Marcellus shale in northeast United States, raised its 2011 production growth target to 11 percent from 10 percent. It also raised its capital budget by 6.5 percent to $1.47 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company forecast production of 608 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfed)

The company also backed its Marcellus shale year-end output target of 400 mmcfed.

"Looking to the fourth quarter, we anticipate total production to jump 70 Mmcfe per day over the third quarter," chief executive John Pinkerton said in a statement.

For the July-September period, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company's net income was $34.8 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with a loss of $8.2 million, or 5 cents a share.

Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents a share.

Revenue rose 73 percent to $338.2 million, while production rose 7 percent.

Analysts, on average, had expected Range to post a profit of 24 cents a share, on revenue of $277.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Range Resources closed at $70.37 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)