LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - The Johnny Depp-voiced "Rango," which scored an Oscar nomination for best animated feature film on Tuesday, will receive an extremely limited re-release later this month, according to Paramount.
The film, which follows the comic adventures of a heroic chameleon in the Wild West, will return to one theater: the ArcLight Hollywood for a one-week run, beginning January 27.
The film, released in March 2011, has taken in more than $230 million worldwide. In addition to the Academy Awards nominated, "Rango" has won the National Board of Review and Critics' Choice Movie awards for Best Animated Feature.