A scene from the animated feature film ''Rango'' is shown in this publicity photo released to Reuters January 24, 2012. The film was nominated for best animated feature film for the 84th Academy Awards, announced Tuesday. The Oscars will be presented February 26, 2012 in... REUTERS/Paramount/Handout

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - The Johnny Depp-voiced "Rango," which scored an Oscar nomination for best animated feature film on Tuesday, will receive an extremely limited re-release later this month, according to Paramount.

The film, which follows the comic adventures of a heroic chameleon in the Wild West, will return to one theater: the ArcLight Hollywood for a one-week run, beginning January 27.

The film, released in March 2011, has taken in more than $230 million worldwide. In addition to the Academy Awards nominated, "Rango" has won the National Board of Review and Critics' Choice Movie awards for Best Animated Feature.