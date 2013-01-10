HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
LONDON Gambling firm Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) is reviewing its loss-making online sports betting business Blue Square as it seeks to focus on its casinos brands, the company said on Thursday.
"The (Blue Square Bet) business operates solely in the digital channel of the highly competitive sports betting market where it continues to generate an operating loss," Rank said in a statement.
Blue Square offers sports betting, casino and slots games online. It also provides sports betting for 888 (888.L) and sponsors minor league soccer.
In its latest trading statement in October, Rank said Blue Square Bet revenues had risen, but that the advertising campaign that helped drive this would impact on profitability. It had a begun a 3.5 million pounds ($5.6 million) upgrade of its sports products, it said.
Rank, majority-owned by Malaysia's Guoco Group, (0053.HK) runs casino brands Grosvenor and Mecca - which have both physical and online operations - and is in the process of buying private equity-owned Gala Coral, which would make it Britain's biggest casino operator.
($1 = 0.6247 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Paul Sandle)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
BRUSSELS An EU court agreed with United Parcel Service on Tuesday that the EU had wrongly blocked its takeover of Dutch peer TNT four years ago, potentially allowing the world's largest package delivery company to sue regulators for damages.