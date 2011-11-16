MOSCOW Russian coking coal producer Raspadskaya (RASP.MM) will buy back up to 10 percent of its shares at a premium of nearly 70 percent to its Wednesday opening price, paying a possible $300 million to its majority owners.

Shares in the company, part-owned by Roman Abramovich's steelmaker Evraz (EVRE.L), jumped nearly 20 percent on the announcement, recovering some of the 30 percent they have lost over the past three months.

The stock closed up 10.2 percent at 100.84 roubles, valuing the company at 78.4 billion roubles ($2.6 billion).

Analysts said the buyback, which amounts to half the firm's free float, would be taken up by the group's two major shareholders, Evraz and the firm's management, leaving little left for minority shareholders.

"The core shareholders will participate in the buyback, taking almost all the cash. It's another way of paying dividends, of withdrawing cash from the company," Uralsib analyst Dmitry Smolin told Reuters.

Raspadskaya said it would buy 78.08 million shares at 150 roubles each, making a total of $381.8 million. If the main two shareholders took their beneficial 80 percent of the total, they would pocket more than $300 million between them.

FUNDAMENTAL VALUE

Raspadskaya said the buyback had been launched to take advantage of a share price that undervalued the firm.

"The board of directors believes the current low share price does not reflect the fundamental value of the share capital," the company said in a statement.

A host of Russian companies are buying back their shares and re-examining dividend policy in an attempt to reassure investors following a sharp market drop since August.

Raspadskaya shares have been on the slide as the company struggled to restore output following a deadly mine accident in 2010.

The drop in value led to its exclusion earlier on Wednesday from the influential MSCI Russia index .MIRU00000PUS, which was re-jigged in New York.

MSCI Russia is used as a benchmark by emerging market investors worldwide, meaning new entrants get an automatic boost in demand for their shares, while those excluded usually slump.

Raspadskaya, which runs three underground and one open pit mine in Russia's Kemerovo region in Siberia, said last month it would have to cut its full-year output target by 20 percent due in part to repairs to the damaged mine.

Its previous target was 8.5 million tonnes, down from a peak of 13.6 million in 2007.

Evraz, which recently secured a full listing on the London Stock Exchange, last month called off talks to sell its 40 percent stake in Raspadskaya due to market volatility.

($1 = 30.671 Russian Roubles)

(Reporting by John Bowker and Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Will Waterman)