Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
MUMBAI Ratan Tata, the former chairman of India's salt-to-steel Tata conglomerate, has bought a stake in Indian online retailer Snapdeal, the company said on Wednesday, joining a list of funds who have invested in the country's growing e-commerce industry.
Snapdeal, an online marketplace that facilitates transactions between third party suppliers and customers, did not give the size or financial details of the deal.
Tata joins investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd, Tiger Global Management LLC and Accel Partners, who have invested in Indian online retailers, betting on growth in the $13 billion e-commerce sector.
Indian online firms have been raising funds to compete with bigger rival Amazon.com Inc and expand as more Indians shop online.
Snapdeal raised $100 million earlier this year from five investors including Singapore's Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL].
Flipkart, the country's largest online retailer, raised $1 billion last month to scale up and counter increasing competition, while Amazon.com has said it would invest more than $2 billion in the country.
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.