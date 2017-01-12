LONDON Jan 12 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump's plans to slash taxes could threaten the country's
triple-A credit rating over the medium term, the head of EMEA
sovereign ratings at the Fitch agency said on Thursday.
"We do see increasing medium term pressures (on the U.S.
rating)," Ed Parker said at the agency's annual credit outlook
conference.
"Even before elections the U.S had highest level of
government debt of any triple-A country. If we add on top of
that Trump's plans to cut taxes by $6.2 trillion over the next
10 years that could add around 33 percent to U.S. government
debt," he added.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Sujata Rao)