Brokerage and investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF.N) said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 21 percent, boosted by a beneficial tax rate.

The St. Petersburg, Florida-based company reported net income of $83.3 million, or 60 cents a share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept 30, up from $68.9 million, or 54 cents, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding charges related to its takeover of Memphis-based Morgan Keegan from Regions Financial Corp (RF.N), earnings rose 45 percent to $95.7 million, or 69 cents a share. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 63 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue rose 30 percent to $1.07 billion from a year earlier, exceeding analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion.

Year-over-year comparisons are skewed by the firm's $1.2 billion takeover of Morgan Keegan, which bolstered its network of brokers by about 20 percent and added to Raymond James' fixed-income business.

Brokerage revenue rose 26 percent to $694 million from the prior year, while total client assets rose 4 percent to $390.3 billion during the quarter. The company said it expects stronger markets to provide a lift going forward, but said technology and integration costs will remain elevated throughout its system conversion expected in February 2013.

The firm's ranks of U.S. advisers shrank to 5,452 from 5,489 at the end of June, which Raymond James attributed "almost exclusively" to the departure of lower producing Morgan Keegan advisers. The firm said retention levels remain high for Morgan Keegan advisers offered retention packages.

Including the UK, Canada and custody businesses, the firm had 6,330 advisers and representatives. The company said recruiting activity continues to pick up in both its employee and independent broker-dealer divisions.

Capital markets revenue surged 58 percent from the year prior to $238 million, but the company cited ongoing pressure on its institutional securities commissions and a decrease in investment banking activity.

"The market is experiencing both a cyclical and structural change and we will closely examine our cost structure as we have grown significantly over the past several years," Chief Executive Officer Paul Reilly said in a statement.

