WASHINGTON U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co (RTN.N) on Thursday said it was acquiring a privately held company in its core defense business for about $400 million, and the deal should close next month after completing regulatory reviews.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras announced the acquisition during the company's earnings call, but said he could not name the firm due to a non-disclosure agreement and the pending regulatory reviews.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)