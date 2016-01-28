WASHINGTON Raytheon Co (RTN.N) plans to continue share buybacks at the robust levels seen in 2015, Chief Executive Tom Kennedy told analysts on Thursday.

Kennedy said cash flow from operations was expected to increase significantly in 2016, allowing the company to continue both internal investment and returning cash to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien said Raytheon repurchased 2 million shares of common stock for $250 million during the fourth quarter, bringing buybacks to 9 million shares or $1 billion, in the full year. The company's board has already authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $2 billion of the company's outstanding common stock.

