Defense contractor Raytheon Co (RTN.N) said on Monday it bought privately held Pikewerks Corp to bolster its cybersecurity offerings.

Pikewerks' products include Electronic Armor, a software tool that protects executable files. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, and Raytheon added that it expected no material effect on total sales or per-share earnings for the 2011 fourth quarter or fiscal year 2012.

Raytheon, which had 2010 sales of $25 billion, has identified cybersecurity as a growth area as the defense industry braces for declines in U.S. spending. Including Pikewerks, the company has bought at least nine companies since 2007 to expand in this arena.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Derek Caney)