Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
WASHINGTON Raytheon Co (RTN.N) has won a contract valued at up to $350 million to increase the number of Standard Missile-3 Block 1B missiles and other materials to 44 from 8, the U.S. Defense Department said on Wednesday.
The contract award runs through September 2016, according to the Pentagon's daily digest of major weapons contract.
The SM-3 missile is a defensive weapon used by the Navy to destroy short-to-intermediate-range ballistics missiles.
FRANKFURT PSA Group's acquisition of General Motors division Opel gives the French carmaker greater scale to pursue global expansion plans, family shareholder Jean-Philippe Peugeot told German paper Welt am Sonntag.
FRANKFURT A large Porsche SE stake owned by former Volkswagen chairman Ferdinand Piech may be bought by other members of the Porsche and Piech clans before May 30, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.