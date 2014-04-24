Lennar profit beats estimates as home sales rise
Lennar Corp , the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the housing market benefited from an improving job market and rising wages.
WASHINGTON Raytheon Co (RTN.N) expects strong bookings and a slight gain in operating margins over the rest of this year after posting the highest quarterly earnings per share and cash flow in more than a decade, Chief Financial Officer David Wajsgras said Thursday.
Wajsgras told Reuters that international demand for Raytheon products remained strong, and foreign orders would account for nearly 30 percent of revenue and nearly 40 percent of bookings in 2014.
He said first-quarter bookings rose sharply to $4.3 billion due to a large missile defense order from Kuwait and a cybersecurity order from an undisclosed country. Bookings were expected to top $7 billion in the second quarter, he said.
The company expected a slight improvement in operating margins over the course of the year, after they reached 14.3 percent in the first quarter, he said.
To further lower costs, Raytheon plans to remove 10 percent of its global real estate over the next three to four years, beginning in 2014, Wajsgras said. He said 3 percent had already been removed, and another 2 percent would be taken out this year alone.
MUNICH BMW aims to achieve record sales volume, revenues and earnings this year by ramping up production of highly profitable sports utility vehicles to help fund investments to overhaul its production system for fully electric cars.
BEIJING China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd is set to post its biggest profit growth in eight years on Wednesday, as improved product design and engineering following its 2010 purchase of Sweden's Volvo helped propel it to record sales.