WASHINGTON Raytheon Co's (RTN.N) international orders comprised 44 percent of the company's backlog in the second quarter, a record high for the company, and should stay in the 43 percent to 44 percent range for the full year, Toby O'Brien, the company's chief financial officer, told Reuters on Thursday.

O'Brien said about 46 percent of bookings in the quarter came from international customers, including Saudi Arabia with a $2 billion order for the Patriot missile defense system.

International orders would likely slow in the second half, accounting for about 32 percent to 35 percent of total bookings for the full year, he said.

