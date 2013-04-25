U.S. weapons maker Raytheon Co (RTN.N) on Thursday increased its profit forecast for 2013 after a stronger-than-expected jump in first-quarter earnings, the only major arms company to boost its earnings guidance despite fresh U.S. defense budget cuts.

The company, which makes Patriot missiles and a wide array of other military equipment, said it now expected earnings per share of $5.26 to $5.41 from continuing operations for the full year, up from an earlier forecast of $5.16 to $5.31.

Chief Financial Officer David Wajsgras said mandatory U.S. budget cuts that took effect on March 1 will likely trim Raytheon Co's (RTN.N) U.S. bookings by $400 million to $600 million this year, but that was in line with expectations and no new surprises have emerged during talks with the Pentagon.

"We have been talking about sequestration for well over a year. What we see today is not really different from what we had been expecting," Wajsgras told Reuters in an interview.

Raytheon said first-quarter earnings from continuing operations rose 8.9 percent to $490 million from $450 million in the year-earlier period. Earnings per share rose 12 percent to $1.49 from $1.33 in the year earlier period, while revenue edged 1 percent lower to $5.88 billion from $5.93 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast EPS of $1.28 for the quarter on revenues of $5.69 billion.

Raytheon revised its revenue target for the full year downward slightly to a range of $23.2 billion to $23.7 billion from the earlier forecast of $23.6 billion to $24.1 billion.

Wajsgras said Raytheon's first-quarter results exceeded the company's expectations and its businesses remained well-aligned with the U.S. government's priorities in the areas of missile defense, electronic warfare, cyber and intelligence.

"We are confident in our ability to continue to perform well even in a more difficult environment," he said.

Bookings were sharply lower in the first quarter, but Wajsgras said the first-quarter level was not unexpected, and bookings would rise later in the year when several large international orders came in. For the full year, Raytheon expects a book to bill ratio of 1:1.

Raytheon's results were in line with trends seen across the defense industry this week, with the main impact of mandatory across-the-board budget cuts expected to hit companies' financial results later this year or early next.

Wajsgras said Raytheon, which generates more revenues overseas than other U.S. defense companies, continues to see strong international demand for its products, and international bookings are expected to rise 20 percent in 2013 to account for 36 percent of total bookings.

As a result, international sales would rise by the comprise about 27 to 29 percent of the company's revenues in 2013.

In a statement, Raytheon Chief Executive William Swanson attributed the better-than-expected first quarter results to strong program execution and the company's continued focus on innovation and technology.

As seen across the sector, Raytheon's adjusted operating margin rose 10 basis points to 13.2 percent in the quarter.

Wajsgras said Raytheon remained focused on cutting costs throughout its operations. The company announced a restructuring earlier this year aimed at reducing the number of operating units from six to four.

In addition, the company planned to reduce its facilities footprint by five to 10 percent over the next two to four years. It had also reduced its supplier base by nearly two thirds over the last several years, a move aimed at improving quality and getting economic quantities, he said.

(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Alden Bentley)