U.S. arms maker Raytheon Co (RTN.N) forecast 2015 revenue largely below average analyst expectations as orders fell, and said adjusted profit margins would drop further to just over 12 percent, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent.

The maker of the Tomahawk missile and the Patriot missile defense system on Thursday said it expected revenue to grow modestly in 2016, with further growth seen in subsequent years.

Orders fell 5.4 percent to $7.11 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

But the company said it expected to finalize in the first quarter a $2 billion order for the Patriot missile defense system that was initially expected last year.

U.S. arms makers have been hurt in recent years by the Pentagon's plan to cut $1 trillion in spending over a decade as required by a 2011 law.

Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Dave Wajsgras told Reuters he expected low single-digit revenue growth in 2016, with acquisitions, foreign orders and increasing U.S. demand seen accelerating gains in subsequent years.

Foreign orders would account for about 30 to 35 percent of bookings and 30 percent of overall revenue in 2015, he said.

Wajsgras, who will head Raytheon's information systems business from March, said the company was investing in new technologies such as cybersecurity and electronic warfare to boost internal growth. More strategic acquisitions are also planned.

Incoming CFO Toby O'Brien told analysts the company would continue to buy back shares and propose higher dividends. Last year, dividend payments rose 6 percent to $735 million, while share repurchases fell 30 percent to $750 million.

Raytheon forecast earnings of $6.20-$6.35 per share from continuing operations and revenue of $22.3 billion to $22.8 billion for 2015. It expects to earn $5.49 to $5.64 per share, excluding items.

It said operating margins, adjusted for pension payments, are expected to drop to between 12.1 and 12.3 percent in 2015, down from 12.7 percent in 2014 and 13.4 percent in 2013.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $22.6 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Defense consultant Loren Thompson said Raytheon's longer-term prospects were bright, noting it was beating incumbents for new contracts in radar systems. He said the company forecasts were likely conservative.

Net income attributable to Raytheon rose to $582 million, or $1.88 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $531 million or $1.66 per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.71 per share.

Revenue rose 4.7 percent to $6.14 billion, above the $6.07 billion analysts had expected.

Raytheon shares fell as much as 6 percent on Thursday and were still down 3.7 percent at $100.68 in early afternoon.

