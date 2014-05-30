Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
TORONTO Royal Bank of Canada may invest as much as $1 billion in a hedge fund spun off from its proprietary trading business, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
RBC, Canada's largest bank by market capitalization, has been considering options for the proprietary trading unit -- in which the bank invests with its own funds -- as it works to comply with the Volcker rule, a new U.S. regulation meant to prevent banks from taking on too much risk.
The fund will open by year-end and will be called Taursa Capital Partners, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. It said RBC would invest in the fund without retaining an ownership stake.
RBC spokesman Kevin Foster would not comment on whether the bank planned to spin out the unit. “We are actively working to restructure our proprietary trading business to comply with the Volcker rule,” he said.
The bank reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter results last week, driving its shares to an all-time high. The stock slipped 12 Canadian cents to C$74.64 in Toronto on Friday.
(Reporting by Cameron French)
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
MUMBAI Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 billion deal, creating the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war.
Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp , boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent.