LONDON The Bank of England said that it welcomed the conclusions of a government review into the future structure of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), and steps announced by the bank to bolster its capital position over the next three years.

"These actions should create a more resilient institution that is better able to support the real economy without any expectation of further Government support. Given these developments, the Bank of England fully supports the conclusions of the Review published today by HM Treasury," the BoE said in a statement on Friday.

