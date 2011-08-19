Pedestrians are reflected in the window of a branch of the Royal Bank of Scotland in London August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L) will struggle to fetch a good price for its insurance arm despite a dramatic turnaround at the unit, with grim market conditions, scarce capital and memories of earlier failed sale attempts conspiring to deter buyers.

RBS Insurance (RBSI)), Britain's No. 1 motor insurer trading under the Direct Line and Churchill brands, is up for sale to appease regulators irked by RBS's bailout during the credit crisis and analysts put its value at about 4 billion pounds ($6.6 billion).

RBS this month hailed a return to profit at the business after soaring bodily injury claims pushed it 295 million pounds into the red last year, and said it aimed to offload the unit, probably via a public share sale, in the second half of 2012.

Bankers and analysts say that while RBSI's management deserves credit for transforming its fortunes, persuading either equity investors or trade buyers to pay top dollar will still be difficult.

"The history is that lots of people have prodded RBSI with their bargepole and walked away," said Investec analyst Kevin Ryan. "It comes down to the issue that although the top 10 insurers have something like 80 percent of the market, they still compete with each other like terriers in a sack."

The UK motor market, bedevilled by stiff competition and a surge in frivolous claims encouraged by "no win, no fee" lawyers, is seen as one of the least attractive corners of the European insurance industry.

Insurers hope new legislation will stem the rise in claims, but analysts say the cut-throat competition which has contributed to a collective underwriting loss for the motor insurance industry every year since 1994 is unlikely to ease.

In the run-up to an initial public offering, RBSI' patchy profits performance could invite unflattering comparisons with Admiral Group Plc (ADML.L), Britain's only listed pure motor insurer and the undisputed star of the industry.

PROFIT GROWTH

Admiral, with a 10 percent market share against RBSI's 30 percent, has avoided the rise in claims afflicting rivals and delivered an unbroken run of profit growth since floating in 2004, making it one of Europe's best-performing insurance stocks.

"We've seen from Admiral that there is (investor) appetite if the structure is right. It depends on the company and its track record," said Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan.

While RBS is open to the potentially more lucrative option of selling RBSI to another insurer or to private equity, any such transaction is unlikely in practice, bankers say.

RBS targeted major European players such as Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX, Generali SpA (GASI.MI) and Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) in a previous attempt to sell its insurance arm in 2008, but buying interest evaporated as the financial crisis loomed.

This time, proposed new European capital rules for insurers which come into force in 2013 are likely to make trade buyers equally reluctant.

"I'm not sure if big trade names will take a look this time," said one insurance banker. "Solvency II creates uncertainty and they may not want to do M&A because of that."

The alternative of selling to buyout firms -- who could be drawn to motor insurance for its high cash-generating potential -- could be undermined by RBS's decision to exclude private equity firms from the early stages of the 2008 sale process.

"It's been a badly managed process twice before. Hopefully people have learned their lessons," said a senior private equity source familiar with the business.

In 2008, RBS eventually relented and entered talks with buyout firms but rejected a joint offer from CVC and Swiss Re RUKN.VX to buy a majority stale in RBSI later that year.

The bank was still talking to a private equity consortium fronted by former Aviva (AV.L) executive Patrick Snowball when incoming Chief Executive Stephen Hester formally canceled the sale of RBSI in early 2009.

"This is heading for an IPO, I'm not aware of any strategic interest and management may again not engage with private equity," a second insurance banker said.

RBS declined to comment.

(Additional reporting by Simon Meads; Editing by David Holmes)