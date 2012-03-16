Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
MILAN Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup (RCSM.MI) said it would go ahead with the sale process of its French Flammarion unit as it reported on Friday a net loss of 322 million euros in 2011, mainly due to a writedown on its Spanish operations.
In 2010 it posted a net profit of 7.2 million euros.
RCS said in a statement the board had admitted some potential buyers of the French publishing house to a data room ahead of the submission of binding offers.
RCS board meeting on Friday, called to approve the company's final results, was expected to examine offers for its French unit Flammarion.
(Milan newsroom)
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.